Sat Aug 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

Bad step

Newspost

 
The step taken by the Modi government to change the status of Kashmir is suicidal for the Union of India as it will reinvigorate the spirit of Kashmiris to regain autonomy. The Modi government will now face more international pressure to resolve the issue and withdraw its forces. The movement for independence will intensify in the near future.

Dr Najeeb a Khan

Boston

USA

