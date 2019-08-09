tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The step taken by the Modi government to change the status of Kashmir is suicidal for the Union of India as it will reinvigorate the spirit of Kashmiris to regain autonomy. The Modi government will now face more international pressure to resolve the issue and withdraw its forces. The movement for independence will intensify in the near future.
Dr Najeeb a Khan
Boston
USA
