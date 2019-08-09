Buzdar directs foolproof security arrangements on Eid

LAHOREChief Minister Sar while directing to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations at all cost, ordered the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert.

The chief minister presided over a meeting in which various issues came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar while ordering to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations said the enemy was coward and cunning and the departments concerned should remain vigilant.

He also directed to form special teams to stop wheelie-doing, while police will have to play an active role in addressing the issue of firing in the air. Usman Buzdar went on to say that he would be working on Eid and would also be in the field. I will visit any city to review situation, the chief minister said.