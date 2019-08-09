KP cabinet condemns India for revoking special status of Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its meeting on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian government decision revoking Article 370 of its constitution to abrogate the special status of the India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mahmud Khan, who presided the meeting, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government supported the cause of the Kashmiri people to be given the right of self-determination in keeping with UN Security Council resolutions.

Briefing newsmen about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister on Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir said the chief minister reiterated that KP government would continue to extend moral, political and social support to the Kashmiris.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet approved online booking of rooms in official guest houses to promote tourism and provide better facilities to tourists. These also include the Governor's House, Chief Minister House and Speaker House located in the tourist resorts of the province.

The chief minister said this step was a gift of KP government to the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The provincial cabinet also approved the Tourism Act which will be tabled in the provincial assembly for making it a law. Under the act, the KP Cultural and Tourism Authority will be established.

The chief minister directed all the departments to review development schemes on a monthly basis. He issued directives for ensuring approval of PC-1 of the development schemes within a period of three months.