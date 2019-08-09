Locust swarm detected in Cholistan Desert

MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Department has detected locust swarm in Cholistan Desert close to Indian side of Rajasthan during a surveillance campaign.

The agriculture teams found millions of locust that were landing from India in Cholistan, the agriculture officials told The News on Friday. The Agriculture Department has started locust killing campaign landing in bulk in Cholistan Desert due to failure of Indian authorities in combating with the pests. The agriculture teams had observed locust in groups while 68,740 hectares area in the Cholistan had been surveyed while 4,100 hectare area had been sprayed with anti-locust pesticides.