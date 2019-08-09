close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Punjab governor’s instructions to varsities

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

LAHORE: According to a handout, Governor Muhammad Sarwar has instructed VCs of all universities to complete appointments in three months and present a report. He has taken strict notice on reports of appointments of the registrar, treasurer, and auditor on ad hoc or additional charge basis in universities across Punjab and instructed all the VCs that on all posts only regular officers should be appointed and all appointments should be made with accordance to legal and statutory rules.

