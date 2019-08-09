close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
Muhammad Qasim
August 10, 2019

30 more patients test positive for dengue fever at Pindi hospitals

Rawalpindi: A sharp increase in number of confirmed cases of dengue fever being reported here at the three teaching hospitals in town has been recorded last week with testing of over 30 patients positive for the infection that has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the allied hospitals to 65. It is important that the first case of dengue fever from this region of the country this year was reported at Holy Family Hospital in the first week of July. The allied hospitals in town have registered nearly 30 confirmed patients of dengue.

