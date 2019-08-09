close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Govt to fund biomedical research centre at COMSATS varsity

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Islamabad: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, approved a grant of Rs849 million for the establishment of a Center for Advanced Technologies in Biomedical Materials at the Lahore Campus of the COMSATS University Islamabad.

The project is part of the current government’s efforts to promote applied industrial research under the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Technology-Driven Knowledge Economy headed by Prof. Attaur Rahman.

The task force had earlier recommended the establishment of a center in recognition of the world-class research being undertaken at CUI in its Lahore Campus resulting in patents which have enormous commercial potential. The University is currently commercializing four of its patents based on research undertaken in Pakistan.

