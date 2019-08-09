SNGPL task force, FIA conduct raids to check gas theft

PESHAWAR: During the anti-gas theft operations, the SNGPL Peshawar task force teams and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar conducted several raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A handout said that during anti-gas theft operations, illegal gas connection of power generation unit was disconnected in Karak. One Usmanullah and two other persons were arrested. The SNGPL task force teams disconnected 141 illegal gas pipeline networks in Karak. According to spokesperson of SNGPL, during the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, task force teams along with FIA and local police disconnected 3150 feet illegal gas pipeline networks and 489 illegal gas connections and 290 tampered meters from Arif Town on Charsadda Road, Afridiabad Kagawala Kohat Road, Shakarpura, Landi Sarak, Urmar, Regi, Palosi, Tehkal, Dilazak road and adjacent localities. Six FIRs were lodged in various police stations.

Meanwhile, the police arrested several persons involved in illegal gas pipeline networks including Shah Wali, Sahib Khan, Qadar Gul, Shahab Khan, Rafiq Khan, Manzar Khan, Kachkul Khan,. Subhanullah, Zari Jan, Ayaz Gul and others. During the anti-gas theft operations in Lakki Marwat and Serai Naurang, SNGPL and district administration disconnected several illegal power generation units, where gas was being pilfered for power generation on commercial basis.