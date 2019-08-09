Bid to grab state land foiled

LAHORE: Some occupants started dumping building material to illegally encroach upon land measuring 16 Marlas at Mouza Gohawa, tehsil Lahore Cantt, owned by the provincial government. The worth of the land estimated by authorities concerned is Rs100,000,000. The ACE team reached the site and directed the municipality to furnish a tractor with blade to remove the building material from the government land. The possession of the stated land was handed over to the custodian i.e. the revenue authorities with the instruction to ensure entry into Roznamcha.