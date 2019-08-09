Govt expands panel on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday decided to expand the seven-member committee on Indian Occupied Kashmir and include AJK President, Prime Minister, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor and Federal Law Minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq in it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee to recommend legal, political, and diplomatic responses to developments in the Indian Held Kashmir. According to the notification, the committee, earlier, comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and the PM's special envoy Ahmed Bilal Sufi, as well as the Directors General of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Operations, and the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Saleh Zaafir adds: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq declined to join the review committee on Kashmir forthwith and maintained that he would take a decision after consulting his party colleagues.