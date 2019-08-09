Uproar in NA as treasury, opposition exchange barbs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Friday witnessed pandemonium for arresting PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz as the treasury and opposition members chanted slogans against each other and exchanged barbs.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif kicked off the heated proceedings raising the issue of arrest of Maryam Nawaz, saying the government is victimising and arresting opposition leaders to divert the attention of masses from the Kashmir issue, price hike and economic issues facing the country. Shahbaz said once again a daughter was arrested before her father. “On July 13 also, the father and daughter were arrested in front of each other and now once again Maryam was arrested in a humiliating manner,” he said, adding the policy of arrests and jailing opposition leaders won’t work any further. He said Imran Khan has a misunderstanding that he would be able to suppress the voice of the PML-N leadership with his government’s brutal acts.

Shahbaz said the ‘selected prime minister’ did not respond effectively to India’s annexation of Kashmir. “Within 24 hours of consensus reached between the government and opposition, Maryam Nawaz was arrested,” he said. Shahbaz pointed out Maryam Nawaz had requested the NAB to give time to meet her father in jail and then she would appear for investigation. “This has proved that there is connivance between the government and NAB and they want to push the opposition against the wall,” he said. Shahbaz said the NAB should also investigate the BRT Peshawar project, alleging that a corruption of Rs100 billion was committed in the project, while nobody questions the billion tree plan. He maintained that the Pakistani nation would unite to defend ideology and safeguard geographical boundaries.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said why the conscience of Shahbaz Sharif was not awakened when Mushtaq Cheni was carrying out money laundering for him and his accounts received Telegraphic

Transfers of millions of dollars and pregnant women were shot dead by his police in Model Town. He said Nawaz Sharif’s family could not give money trail for purchasing four flats in London while Shahbaz Sharif was questioning the crime of his elder brother.

He said the opposition leaders wanted different yardsticks of accountability for them. “They want to use democracy, Parliament and politics as cover up for their corruption,” he said. Shafqat Mehmood alleged that over 2000 people were subjected to extra-judicial killings during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

“Now you talk about safeguarding human rights because the daughter of a rich family has been arrested,” he said. He went on to say the opposition leaders are not politicians rather they are criminals and corrupt elements. “They will be held accountable for their corrupt practices,” he said, adding why the NAB should not arrest the corrupt.

Khawaja Asif said when the PML-N government took over in 2013, the PTI leaders attacked the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and abused the Parliament and parliamentarians sitting inside, then government refrained from taking any extreme action.

He said to the contrary, the children of three brothers of Sharif family have been arrested. He said the only fault of Maryam Nawaz is that the party workers and masses have started gathering around her. He said democracy is being strangulated in the country.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan started his speech by mentioning the miseries of people of the Indian Held Kashmir. He questioned the PML-N leadership as to who invited the killer of Kashmiris to the wedding ceremony of his grand-daughter. He also questioned as to who was trying to save his politics and looted money while hiding behind the Parliament. Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F said the government should immediately close Kartarpur Corridor.