RCCI backs govt for suspending trade, ties with India

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in an emergent meeting, passed a unanimous resolution in support of the government for suspending trade and diplomatic ties with India.

The House strongly condemned use of cluster bombs along the LoC and violation of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir. The House, while endorsing key decisions taken by the National Security Council (NSC) and in preview of current economic situation, suggested to establish the “National Security Fund” and assured full cooperation from business community for the Fund.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem, while addressing the meeting, said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and will raise their voice at all available forum. “Pakistani business community will continue to extend its moral support for their right to self-determination and said that the traders unanimously condemn the Indian aggression and demands the international community to take notice of this blatant violation of the international norms. “RCCI president appealed to the UN and Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyse and assess the conditions of human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir against helpless and unarmed Kashmiri Muslims. “The resolution also demanded for resuming NCC and civil defence training at colleges and universities, food rationing and establishing fund to meet the emergency situation.”