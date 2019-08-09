close
August 10, 2019

Afghan envoy meets Gen Bajwa

Top Story

August 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Shakirullah Atif Mashal called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.  

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to bilateral interests came under discussion during the meeting. Ongoing Afghan reconciliation process and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

