AJK APC decides to march towards LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir's All Parties Conference (APC) on Friday rejected outright the Indian move to change the identity and demography of held Kashmir, terming it illegal and against the United Nations’ resolutions.

The conference feared that a great human tragedy could take place in Indian Held Kashmir because of the Indian actions, whereas already the region had been turned into a cantonment, having absolutely no link with the outside world. The meeting was presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, which issued a joint declaration terming abrogation of Article 370 as a ‘dirty conspiracy’ to change the status of the HeldKashmir against the will of its people. It noted a constitutional crisis has been created by Indian government and by dividing the state’s unity, people of Kashmir have been insulted.

The APC strongly condemned the dirty game and said it has exposed the nefarious designs of Narendra Modi led government. Imposition of curfew resulted in confining people to their homes and the so-called government denied people of Kashmir to continue their political struggle for the UN recognised right to self-determination. The forum condemned the disruption of communication networks in the held valley. It noted the Indian government is not only involved in war crimes and the genocide of Kashmiri people but is also using different tactics to compel Kashmiris to migrate. In the given situation, the conference called on the government of Pakistan to adopt an aggressive policy at every international forum to expose India’s naked aggression and withdraw from all bilateral agreements, including Simla Agreement with India.

The APC in its declaration fully endorsed resolutions adopted by the Parliament and AJK Legislative Assembly. The declaration suggested organising Kashmir conferences at national and international level, establishing Kashmir desks in all major embassies of Pakistan and sending delegations abroad with representation of Hurriyat leaders to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris. It was also suggested to form a committee to be presided over by prime minister to prepare recommendations for a big march towards the Line of Control to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The forum proposed summoning a special meeting of OIC, arranging protest demonstrations at London, Brussels, Washington and other important cities, acceleration of diplomatic struggle and withdrawal from all bilateral agreements with India including Simla Agreement. The APC also rejected any kind of division of the Indian Held Valley and vowed to continue struggle till achieving the UN-mandated right to self-determination.

The conference suggested that Pakistan and AJK flags should be hoisted at every building in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to demonstrate unity and convey a clear message to the world that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir will not accept any option on the issue of Kashmir contrary to the UN resolutions and wishes of its people. The APC paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and lauded the morale of the Hurriyet leaders and workers who are facing torture at Indian jails. The declaration noted that under the state terrorism, Hurriyet leaders, workers and even government employees are being declared terrorists and either martyred or abducted.

The APC expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. The conference was attended among others by Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq. Opposition Leader Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, former Prime Minister and leader of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chauhdary, former presidents Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan, Raja Zulqarnain Khan, former Chief Justice, Justice Syed Manzoorul Hassan Gillani, PPP Vice President Chaudhary Pervaiz Ashraf, President Muslim Conference Mirza Shafique Jarral, Hurriyat leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Uzair Ghazali, Yousaf Naseem, Mushtaqul Islam, Syed Abdullah Gillani, Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas, Ameer Jammat e Islami AJK Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Amir Jamiat Ulema e Islam Moulana Saeed Yousaf, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Party’s Sheikh Fazal Kareem, Liberation Front’s Raffique Dar, AJK cabinet and Legislative Assembly members and other leader and representatives of different political and religious parties were in the conference.