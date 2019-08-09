Japan ex-empress diagnosed with breast cancer

TOKYO: Japan’s former empress Michiko has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will soon undergo surgery, the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said on Friday. Michiko’s husband Akihito formally stepped down as emperor in April, the first abdication for 200 years in the world’s oldest monarchy. A spokesman for the IHA told AFP the 84-year-old had been diagnosed with breast cancer at a hospital on Friday and will soon have an operation.