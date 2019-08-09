13 killed in Myanmar monsoon landslide

YANGON: A landslide caused by heavy monsoon rains killed at least 13 people and injured dozens more in eastern Myanmar, officials said Friday, as floods forced tens of thousands across the country to flee their homes.

The deluge of mud engulfed 16 homes and a monastery early on Friday in Thae Pyar Kone village in Mon state, district administrator Myo Min Tun told AFP. “Thirteen people have so far been found dead and 27 taken to hospital in Mawlamyine (Mon state’s capital),” he told AFP by phone. Emergency teams are set to continue the search and rescue operation into Friday night in the hunt for more survivors or to retrieve bodies.