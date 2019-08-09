CITY PULSE: The Secret Side of Feica

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Feica’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Secret Side of Feica’ until August 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Walking through Play

The VM Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled ‘Walking through Play’ until August 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Long & Short of It

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting the IVS Alumni Show 2019 titled ‘The Long & Short of It’ from August 8 to August 16 at the IVS Gallery. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

After-Images

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Mahbub Shah’s solo art exhibition titled ‘After-Images’ until August 15. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.