Over 48,000 personnel to perform security duties across Sindh during Eid

The Sindh police on Friday finalised the security plan for Eidul Azha that will be observed on Monday, August 12. According to the plan, more than 48,000 personnel will perform security duties across the province during Eid.

The police have also asked the people to immediately inform them through helpline Madadgar 15 in case someone forced them to donate hides of sacrificial animals. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam reviewed the contingency plan on Friday and directed the police officials concerned to ensure patrolling, picketing and snap checking as well as the deployment of personnel in plainclothes in all the sensitive places of the province.

According to the plan, more than 20,328 police personnel will perform security duties at 400 mosques, 315 Imambargahs, 38 Jamaatkhanas of the Bohri and Ismaili community, 460 Eidgahs, 300 places designated for the sacrifice of animals and hundreds of camps for hides collection.

More than 800 personnel in plainclothes will perform duties during Eid. The police directed all the SHOs to supervise police picketing, patrolling, snap checking and other security measures, and all the section officers to ensure smooth traffic flow in their jurisdictions.

Earlier last week, the Sindh government had issued the code of conduct for the collection of hides of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha. According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi, some groups needed to be stopped from collecting hides to maintain law and order.

The home secretary said that in exercise of powers conferred on it by the Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on the collection of hides throughout the province without obtaining permission from the relevant commissioner or deputy commissioner during the three days of Eidul Azha.

The government also banned the use of loudspeakers on vehicles, collection of hides by coercion and carrying weapons. All permissions issued by the home department to carry weapons would remain suspended during Eidul Azha, the notification read.

It added that in pursuance of the Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, the SHOs of the police stations had been authorised to register complaints under the Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those who violated the code of conduct for Eid.