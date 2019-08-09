ICAP, ICMAP organising Best Corporate Awards 2018

Karachi: The Joint Evaluation Committee of ICAP and ICMAP is organizing for the 19th consecutive year, the much anticipated event of the corporate world, Best Corporate and Sustainability Report 2018 Awards on 20th August 2019.

The purpose of this award is to give recognition to companies for their excellence in producing the best annual report. The Annual reports are adjudged on the basis of Criteria published by the Joint Evaluation Committee.