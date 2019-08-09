Sindh police working to benefit only PPP rulers, alleges PTI leader

Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh president of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has said that there is sheer police disorder in the province after the introduction of the new police order, and it seems that the Pakistan People Party’s Sindh government has made the police its personal maid.

Flanked by PTI Sindh General Secretary Mehfooz Ursani, MPA Raja Azhar and leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra, Shaikh was addressing a press conference at the Insaf House on Thursday. Shaikh, who is also the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, claimed that police recently arrested Salah Shahani, a hardened criminal carrying head money in Gharhi Khero, District Jacobabad, but the next day, he was released.

Mentioning another incident, Shaikh said that when a team of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) raided the house of a brother of PPP leader for his alleged involvement in stealing electricity, goons kidnapped and tortured personnel of the electricity providing body.

“A case is yet to be registered because the SSP Dadu has refused to lodge the FIR.” He said that certain officers of the Sindh police had become personal servants of the PPP rulers. He said the PTI wanted independent police in Sindh but the dream was yet to be materialised.

Plea against Talpur

The PTI Sindh Assembly members said they had the expectation that the Election Commission would soon disqualify PPP MPA Faryal Talpur for hiding assets. Talking to a joint media talk, MPAs Arsalan Taj Ghuman and Rabia Azfar said that they had already filed a petition with the ECP, seeking disqualification of MPA Talpur for hiding her assets, and the ECP had summoned a report from the speaker of the Sindh Assembly.