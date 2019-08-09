MQM-P slams Zardari’s ‘anti-Mohajir’ remarks

Expressing their displeasure at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s remarks about Mohajirs (migrants) during his speech in the joint session of parliament on Thursday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have separately said that the remarks of the former president were uncalled for and that he should offer an apology for them.

MQM-Pakistan retorts

The MQM-P’s coordination committee said that the party condemned Zardari’s humiliating remarks against Mohajirs and termed his speech a conspiracy against the harmony and unity of the country. “Zardari through his prejudiced statement has humiliated 50 million Mohajirs and their ancestors who left their ancestral homes and sacrificed millions of lives for the sake of a new country,” it said.

The coordination committee added that the PPP co-chairperson was fanning ethnic hatred and dividing the nation. It asked political parties and the state to take notice of such ‘provocative’ speeches. The MQM-P said that the Mohajir community was proud to be called Mohajirs and accused Zardari of negating Pakistan’s ideology.

PTI submits resolution

In the meantime, PTI Sindh Assembly members Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Imran Ali Shah and Omar Ammari submitted a resolution on Friday in the provincial assembly against Zardari’s ‘anti-Mohajir’ remarks. The resolution read that the former president’s remarks had hurt the feelings of the Mohajir community.

Former PTI Karachi president Khurrum Sher Zaman also condemned Zardari’s remarks in a statement and said the Mohajir community was upset about it.

He said that the entire country was united and everyone condemned the remarks against the children of the country’s founders.