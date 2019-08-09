PA session adjourned due to opposition’s protests

The session of the Sindh Assembly on Friday was quickly adjourned till August 19 without any formal proceedings as the opposition lawmakers resorted to protests on various issues.

The Friday session began with PA Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari in chair. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman objected to it, citing a notification of the federal government, according to which the deputy speaker had been assigned the charge of the acting governor of Sindh for a period of 10 days as Governor Imran Ismail had been out of the country to perform Hajj.

Laghari dismissed the PTI MPA’s objection stating that she wasn’t the acting governor of the province as she was presiding over the Sindh Assembly. It is pertinent to mention here that the deputy speaker had earlier refused to accept the responsibility of the acting governor assigned to her by the federal government, which did not want Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, to become the acting governor as he has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.

Lawmakers of two major opposition parties, the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), wanted to speak on remarks made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari during their recent speeches in a joint session of parliament.

MQM-P MPAs wanted to speak on the issue of ‘Anti-Mohajir’ remarks made by Zardari while PTI legislators wanted to register their protest over some remarks of Bilawal when he spoke in parliament against the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz.

The deputy speaker, however, did not immediately allow the opposition lawmakers to speak on their issues, stating that she would grant them the opportunity once going through the question hour of the session.

The opposition MPAs did not accept the deputy speaker’s decision and continued their protest in the House, which compelled the chair to adjourn the proceedings till August 19. As she announcing the adjournment, the deputy speaker said it seemed to her that the opposition lawmakers had no interest in the proceedings of the House.

PTI leader’s media talk

Talking to media persons, the parliamentary leader of the PTI in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, alleged that the provincial police force had virtually come under the control of the ruling PPP since the new provincial police law was enacted.

Sheikh said a police case had been lodged against him in Ghotki after the implementation of the new police law. He said remarks of Bilawal in parliament against the arrest of Maryam were uncalled for and unbecoming of his upbringing as the son of Benazir Bhutto.

He said if Bilawal was so much against putting the women in prisons, he should first let free all the female prisoners in Sindh. The PTI parliamentary leader said the PPP chairman had no regard for the nurses of the province who had been subjected to torture a couple of days back as they rallied for their rights in Karachi.

He said the investigation in the case of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, in which Maryam was arrested, was initiated during the previous regime of the PPP. He alleged that she had been a shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills since 1995. He said after Maryam’s arrest, Bilawal was frightened because he could be arrested soon in the fake accounts’ case.