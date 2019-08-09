Petroleum secretary visits refinery

KARACHI: Petroleum Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din visited Byco’s refinery and Single Point Mooring, a statement said.

He was briefed on Byco’s operations and received an in-depth briefing on the operations of its floating port, the Single Point Mooring, it added. Byco’s Vice President of Operations Rashid Badruddin received the petroleum division secretary.

The secretary said, “I am thoroughly impressed with Byco’s management and facilities.” Fayaz Ahmad Khan, vice president commercial of Byco, said: “It is a great honour for Byco to receive the petroleum division secretary at our refinery.”

“Byco is Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, and has nearly 400 retail outlets across the country. It is the only vertically integrated petroleum firm in Pakistan,” he said. “Our SPM is one-of-its-kind in the country and Byco satisfies a significant fraction of Pakistan’s petroleum demand singlehandedly. We welcome the Ministry of Energy secretary and look forward to working together to grow Pakistan’s economy.”