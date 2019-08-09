close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 10, 2019

Petroleum secretary visits refinery

Business

 
August 10, 2019

KARACHI: Petroleum Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din visited Byco’s refinery and Single Point Mooring, a statement said.

He was briefed on Byco’s operations and received an in-depth briefing on the operations of its floating port, the Single Point Mooring, it added. Byco’s Vice President of Operations Rashid Badruddin received the petroleum division secretary.

The secretary said, “I am thoroughly impressed with Byco’s management and facilities.” Fayaz Ahmad Khan, vice president commercial of Byco, said: “It is a great honour for Byco to receive the petroleum division secretary at our refinery.”

“Byco is Pakistan’s largest oil refining company, and has nearly 400 retail outlets across the country. It is the only vertically integrated petroleum firm in Pakistan,” he said. “Our SPM is one-of-its-kind in the country and Byco satisfies a significant fraction of Pakistan’s petroleum demand singlehandedly. We welcome the Ministry of Energy secretary and look forward to working together to grow Pakistan’s economy.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business