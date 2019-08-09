Customs receives 3 cargo scanners

KARACHI: China has handed over three cargo scanners to Pakistan Customs for improvement in clearance at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Addressing at the handing over ceremony on Friday, Chinese Consul General Wang Yu said that the gift of three scanners would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He stressed on the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said it would play a key role in economic growth of the region. More new projects would add to CPEC. Earlier, Agha Jawad, member Customs, highlighted the initiatives taken for the modernisation of Pakistan Customs to achieve the objectives of revenue collection, trade facilitation and effective Customs controls.

Introduction of non-intrusive inspection (NII) was in-line with the international best practices, which would strengthen the Customs controls at the borders, he added.

The three scanners would be effectively utilised for screening of cargo at Air Freight Unit (AFU), Karachi, which would help in quick clearance, reduction in dwell time of goods at airport and effective Customs control and higher trade facilitation.