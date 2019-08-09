SBP imposes penalties on banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has imposed Rs184.6 million penalties on four banks for violation of laws, it said in a statement. The violations were related to foreign exchange operations, anti-money laundering, know-your-customer and asset quality. Soneri Bank Limited was fined the highest Rs55.4 million, followed by Bank Al Habib (Rs51.7 million), JS Bank Limited (Rs48.2 million) and the Bank of Punjab (Rs29 million).