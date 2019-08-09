close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

SBP imposes penalties on banks

Business

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has imposed Rs184.6 million penalties on four banks for violation of laws, it said in a statement. The violations were related to foreign exchange operations, anti-money laundering, know-your-customer and asset quality. Soneri Bank Limited was fined the highest Rs55.4 million, followed by Bank Al Habib (Rs51.7 million), JS Bank Limited (Rs48.2 million) and the Bank of Punjab (Rs29 million).

