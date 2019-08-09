Gold reaches new peak

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs200/tola in the local market to a new high. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, new gold prices rose to Rs87,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices increased by Rs171 to Rs74,588.

In the international market, prices rose by $2/ounce to $1,502/ounce. Jewellers said local prices were trading below Rs2,500/tola, compared with the gold rates at the Dubai market.