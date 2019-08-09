New SECP chairman appointed

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday appointed eminent financial sector’s professional Aamir Khan as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The Finance Division said Khan was appointed for three years with immediate effect. The cabinet also approved removal of Farrukh Sabzwari from the SECP chairmanship, it said in a statement.

Previously, Khan served as Commissioner Specialized Companies Division in the SECP. He has an extensive experience, spanning almost 30 years covering banking, capital markets, structuring of financial solutions/products, leading national initiatives, business transformation, and regulatory reforms.

Khan had been serving as an Executive Director in the SECP since 2012. He has headed key operational departments in SECP during his tenure of more than six years, including specialised companies, securities market surveillance, commodities market and international relations. He has served chairman of secretariat and media department.

Khan led key initiatives in the SECP, such as launching of commodity Murabaha in Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, agriculture-related initiatives, bringing microfinance companies into SECP’s regulatory ambit, finalising of numerous laws and improving ease of doing business.

Further, Khan has extensive experience in corporate, investment and institutional banking, spanning more than 20 years in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. He has also served on senior positions in Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and American Express Bank. He has experience in banking treasury and credit risk management operations.

Khan worked on numerous mega deals for telecom, cement, textile, and real estate sectors. He got experience of managing advanced financial products, including derivatives, credit-linked notes and credit structuring for cross-border transactions.