Ministry plans working group to boost honey exports

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of commerce will constitute a honey-specific working group to introduce modern farming techniques to help farmers meet with international standards for boosting the product exports, commerce adviser said on Friday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood said the working group would comprise of all the stakeholders, including honey producers, exporters, marketing experts and researchers to devise a strategy in order to overcome the bottlenecks and to develop production and marketing techniques that would help boosting the country’s honey exports.

“MOC (ministry of commerce) will also provide technical and financial assistance to honey exporters in local and international markets in order to target high-end markets like EU (European Union),” Dawood said, talking with a delegation of honey producers.

“Further, it will help in developing linkages with local business community, beekeepers and other stakeholders to evaluate the trade potential of this viable sector.”

Commerce adviser further said the ministry of commerce has formulated geographical indication law and e-commerce policy, which will help small and medium enterprises to enhance their exports through registration of the local honey varieties in international and online sales.

Pakistan is home to some of the most diverse flora and fauna and produces 20 types of honey due to its varied ecological and climatic conditions.

Honey exports were $6.9 million in 2018. Major export destinations were Saudi Arabia that imports 70.6 percent of Pakistan’s honey, followed by United Arab Emirates (15.1pc) and Kuwait (6.3pc). Honey exports are far below than the real potential especially to the high-end markets.

The government planned to introduce training programs for farmers to let them comply with the international standards. Dawood said the government is focusing on the diversification of export products through policy intervention by providing technical and financial support.

“In order to explore the untapped honey potential of the country we need to acquaint the concerned stakeholders and business community of the honey producing regions like Abbottabad with the modern production techniques, encouragement, awareness of the private sector and the most important entrepreneurial growth and cluster development,” he said.

“For this, we need to train our stakeholders so that (they) can comply with requisite standards and SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) requirements of high-end markets, including EU which will increase our honey export manifold.”