Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Rupee weakens

Business

The rupee ended lower on Friday due to demand for the dollar from importers to pay for their purchases ahead of long holidays, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 158.44/dollar against Thursday’s closing of 158.25 in the interbank market. “There was a demand for the greenback. Importers bought dollars to cover payments before the Eid-ul-Azha holidays,” a dealer said.

“This [dollar buying] led to a higher activity in the foreign exchange market,” he said. In the open market, the rupee also lost grounds to close at 159.50 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 158.70.

The currency gained after the foreign exchange market received remittances ahead of Eid ul-Azha. However, a downside pressure on the rupee could be seen after the market open on next Friday.

Dealers expect the rupee to weaken further to 160 against the dollar in the coming sessions due to the lack of support from the remittance flows. Investors’ sentiment will remain cautious because of tensions between Pakistan and India on Kashmir, they said. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and suspended all bilateral trade.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.020 billion during the week ended on August 2 from $15.061 billion in the previous week, the central bank data showed.

