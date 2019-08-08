AJK assembly expresses solidarity with IHK people

MUZAFFARABAD: The Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday warned India that it could neither crush the popular freedom struggle nor raise any “constitutional” setup in Held Kashmir on the surmise of “military might” and advised New Delhi to find a peacefully negotiated settlement of the lingering dispute as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The assembly also assured the besieged leadership and people of IHK that AJK stood by them in this difficult phase of their freedom movement with full conviction.

“We will not leave you alone in any way. We will live and die along with you,” vowed the house through a unanimously approved resolution, tabled by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider reportedly in consultation with members from both sides of the divide.

Condemning the abrogation of IHK’s constitution as well as extension of the jurisdiction of India’s constitution to the disputed territory, the AJK legislature observed that Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution were amended and repealed, respectively, to reduce the majority of Muslims there, due to which India had always been reluctant to hold a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The house maintained that bifurcation of the region into two Indian union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature — was a direct attack on its integrity and fundamental and democratic rights of its inhabitants.

It made it clear that the Indian move was not only a sheer violation of the UNSC resolutions, but it had also jeopardised regional peace which, in turn, could also seriously threaten global peace.