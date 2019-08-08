close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Pak new envoy to UAE takes charge

National

ABU DHABI: The new Pakistan envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ghulam Dastagir has begun his assignment at Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi with a resolve to work with the Emirati government.

The UAE Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei received a copy of the credentials of Ghulam Dastagir, the new Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.

The UAE government official wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Pakistan ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature. Ghulam Dastagir also acknowledged the policies of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

