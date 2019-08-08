Road blocked in Mohmand to highlight demands

GHALLANAI: The residents of Uthmandkhel and Mulaguri blocked the road leading to Mohmand Dam to press the government for the acceptance of their demands on Thursday.

The protesters led by Malik Sherzada, Malik Imtiaz, Qari Muhammad Iqbal, Haji Rahim and others blocked the main road to Mohmand Dam. They chanted slogans against the government for its failure to accept their demands.

The speakers said that they had donated 800 acres of land for the construction of the Mohmand Dam, adding that the government had promised to provide them jobs and pay dues.