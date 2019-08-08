ARL starts drive against polythene bags

RAWALPINDI: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in line with government’s initiative to curb use of polythene or plastic shopping bags has launched a proactive campaign in ARL campus and surrounding communities of Morgah and Kotha Kalan.

As an alternative to plastic bags, the ARL has established sale points for durable cloth bags on nominal charges as part of CSR and all shops in the area have been advised to use paper bags in lieu of polythene or plastic bags.

Awareness sessions are also being arranged for residents of the area and children of all local schools, highlighting the hazards of polythene bags and the resultant collateral damage to the environment.

The ARL would also organise plastic or polythene bags collection and disposal week after Eidul Azha, involving its employees, local residents of Union Councils Morgah and Kotha Kalan.