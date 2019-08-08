close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pr
August 9, 2019

ARL starts drive against polythene bags

National

P
Pr
August 9, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in line with government’s initiative to curb use of polythene or plastic shopping bags has launched a proactive campaign in ARL campus and surrounding communities of Morgah and Kotha Kalan.

As an alternative to plastic bags, the ARL has established sale points for durable cloth bags on nominal charges as part of CSR and all shops in the area have been advised to use paper bags in lieu of polythene or plastic bags.

Awareness sessions are also being arranged for residents of the area and children of all local schools, highlighting the hazards of polythene bags and the resultant collateral damage to the environment.

The ARL would also organise plastic or polythene bags collection and disposal week after Eidul Azha, involving its employees, local residents of Union Councils Morgah and Kotha Kalan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan