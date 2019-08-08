close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Nine dead in Chiniot bus-rickshaw collision

CHINIOT: At least nine people including women and children died in a dreadful road accident here on Thursday, police said.According to details a Lahore bound over-speeding passenger bus hit a Chingchi rickshaw carrying nine people at Jhang Road in Bhawana area of district Chiniot.

As a result of accident four people died on the spot while five others were critically injured and rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where they also succumbed to their wound raising death toll to nine.

The deceased included women and children and five among them belonged to a same family. The bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem and the police after registering a case against the bus driver who managed to escape from the scene have started the investigation.

