Indian move on IHK

Lawyers observe complete strike in KP

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Legal fraternity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed complete strike on Thursday to condemn India’s move to scrap the special status of the held Kashmir and presidential reference against the superior courts’ judges.

The lawyers stayed away from the court proceedings across the province on the call of Pakistan Bar Council, which was extended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

The Pakistan Bar Council had already announced strike on August 8 against references of superior court judges in the Supreme Judicial Council and holding All Pakistan Lawyers Convention against the government move in Quetta.

The courts adjourned the cases due to lawyers’ strike in the province.

“The UN must intervene to stop India from going ahead with its ghastly plans in the disputed region of Kashmir,” said Habib Qureshi, head of the foreign affairs committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He said that abolition of the special status of Kashmir would not serve its purpose and as per the UN Resolutions, the Indian-held Kashmir is a disputed territory