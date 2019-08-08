close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Bureau report
August 9, 2019

IMSciences wins research ward

National

Bureau report
August 9, 2019

PESHAWAR: Dr Karimullah and Dr Wafi Al-Karaghouli, who are professors at CEIF IMSciences, Peshawar and Brunel University, London, respectively, have won the HEC outstanding research award for publishing a globally impactful book on Understanding Islamic Financial Services. The book is simultaneously published by KoganPage in New York, London, and New Delhi, said a press release.

Professor Humayon Dar, who is the Chairman of Islamic Finance Leadership Programme at Cambridge University, said that the book is “an excellent addition to the literature and it will be an interesting read for anyone involved in the field”. Professor, Kabir Hassan, a well cited academic in Islamic Finance from New Orlean University, USA, said this book offers “new perspective on Islamic Finance, which is holistic and pragmatic and offers new models and tools for its development”.

