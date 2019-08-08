Patient death at hospital protested

DIR: Relatives of a deceased person and residents on Thursday protested against the on-duty doctor and administration of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for their alleged negligence in timely treatment to the heart patient.

The protesters kept the body on the main Dir-Peshawar road in front of the DHQ Hospital and blocked it to traffic for almost two hours.

Long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road were witnessed in which passengers were waiting for the opening of the road in the scorching heat. The protesters were chanting slogans against the DHQ Hospital Dir staff and doctors.