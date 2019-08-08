Miftah’s 11-day physical remand granted

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad on Thursday approved 11-day physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq in the LNG corruption reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday produced Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imranul Haq before the duty judge Tahir Mehmood, as accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

Miftah Ismail and Shiekh Imranul Haq were arrested on Wednesday after Islamabad high court rejected their plea seeking extension in pre-arrest bail.

During hearing Judge Tahir Mehmood asked NAB why Miftah Ismail was arrested and where is the cause of arrest. To this investigation officer submitted a copy of the arrest warrants before the court.

Judge Tahir Mehmood remarked, “I am the duty judge here in this court for one or two days and advised NAB prosecutor to appear before the court with full preparation otherwise I will write about your performance.”

NAB prosecutor also submitted Miftah Ismail’s medical report in the court. While requesting the physical remand, in a slip of tongue, the NAB prosecutor requested a 15-year physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail. The prosecutor apologised after realising the mistake and asked for a 15-day remand. Miftah Ismail’s counsel appose NAB request for physical remand, however, the court granted an 11-day remand of both suspects and directed the NAB to produce them before the court on August 19.