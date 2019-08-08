Modi has mindset of Hitler: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has the mindset of Hitler, who can do anything, but India will get befitting response from Pakistan if it imposed war.

Imran Khan met with senior journalists, where he spoke about the ongoing political situation after India revoked Indian Held Kashmir’s special status.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan will take the issue of Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations. He said that the international community will be apprised of the Indian tactics, such as ethnic cleansing and plans to change demography of occupied Kashmir.

Imran said that he always spoke to Modi about peace, adding that the Indian PM has the mind set of Hitler. The prime minister said that this is a war of public opinion and Pakistan has to win it. He said that India can resort to any measure to divert attention from the situation in IHK.

Meanwhile, in his tweets, Imran Khan questioned the world whether the global community would have the moral courage to stop a possible genocide from taking place in IHK.

The prime minister said the entire world was waiting to see what treatment the Indian authorities will mete out to Kashmirs once the crippling curfew imposed on them earlier this week is lifted. “Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement?” the PM asked, and answered the question himself, “Chances are it will gain momentum.” He said it should be “obvious” that the international community will be witnessing the “genocide” of Kashmiris in IHK. In the end of his tweet, with a question, Imran Khan wrote, “Will we watch another appeasement of fascism,

this time in the garb of the BJP govt, or will the international community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said with a large consumer market of 220 million population, cheap labour, pro-business laws, Pakistan provides the most suitable environment for business and investment.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing all possible facilities to investors and the business community in the country, as the US Company Procter and Gamble announced to further expand business activities in Pakistan. Talking to Global Vice Chairman of American Company Procter and Gamble Jon R Moellor, who called on him here, the premier said special incentives were being provided on the export-oriented products being manufactured in the country. Advisor on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani were also present

Meanwhile, Imran Khan ordered to open 1,000 years old Hindu temple in Sialkot city, which was closed for the last 72 years.

The temple was built by Sardar Teja Singh. Local Hindu leaders have welcomed the government’s step to restore the temple and open it for the minority community.