Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Fehmida calls for training female coaches

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza has called for encouraging women sports in the country.

The minister met Women Wing of National Sports Federations officials on Thursday. During the meeting, majority of the participants were of the view that the women coaches, referees and umpires must be trained for women competitions.

Dr Fehmida categorically stated that she will explore possibilities to organise the coaching clinics at Pakistan Sports Complex to minimise the deficiency of women coaches, umpires and referees.

