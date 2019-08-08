Celtic close in on Champions League

PARIS: Celtic edged closer to a place in the Champions League play-off round on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at Cluj in Romania thanks to a James Forrest equaliser.

Veteran Venezuelan striker Mario Rondon put the home side in front after 28 minutes in Transylvania.

But Forrest grabbed a crucial away goal less than 10 minutes later, converting a smart pass from Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Porto, the champions in 1987 and 2004, saw off debutants Krasnador 1-0 in Russia.

Sergio Oliveira scored the only goal from a free-kick in the 89th minute.

Porto are now unbeaten in their last nine qualifying games.

On Tuesday, last season’s semi-finalists Ajax recovered to earn a 2-2 draw on their trip to PAOK Thessaloniki.

Dutch champions Ajax came within seconds of reaching the final last term but again must come through a series of qualifiers despite landing a 34th national title in May.

Hakim Ziyech put Ajax ahead on 10 minutes in Greece when his devilish free-kick grazed the head of a defender and flashed beyond PAOK goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis.

Former Arsenal youngster Chuba Akpom levelled for PAOK, who went unbeaten last season on their way to winning the Greek title for the first time in more than three decades.