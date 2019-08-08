close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Pak U23 spikers crush Australia

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cru-shed Australia 3-0 to achieve yet another victory in the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship in Myanmar on Thursday.

Pakistan beat Australia 29-27, 25-23, 25-21 to top Group E. Pakistan will face China or Kazakhstan today (Friday) for a place in the semi-finals.

In a match against Australia, setter Hamid, Usman Faryad and Murad Khan played outstanding game. Australia players were tall and physically stronger. Despite that Pakistani boys gave good account of themselves and overcame Australian attack. In other matches of the day, India defeated Kazakhstan and Japan beat China.

