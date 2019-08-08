Amla says goodbye to international cricket

JOHANNESBURG: Hashim Amla has retired from all formats of international cricket and will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League.

Amla’s international career lasted nearly 15 years after he made his Test debut in November 2004 in India. He made his ODI and T20I debuts in 2008 and 2009 respectively, and the recent World Cup was his last appearance for South Africa.

He bid goodbye to the international stage with an unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka in South Africa’s nine-wicket win, but he had an underwhelming World Cup otherwise with 203 runs overall in seven innings. He ended his ODI career with 8113 runs at an average of 49.46 with 27 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

His Test career was celebrated much more. His last match saw him score a duck in a series South Africa lost 2-0 to Sri Lanka at home, but overall he amassed 9282 runs, averaging 46.64 with 28 centuries. He finished as South Africa’s second-highest Test scorer behind Jacques Kallis, and only 17 runs ahead of Graeme Smith.

“Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said in a statement.

“I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

“I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun. Also, my family, friends and agent, my team mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

“The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!

“And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa — not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.“Love and peace.”