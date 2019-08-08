Sarfaraz gets ‘A’ category contract

ISLAMABAD: The decision of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to award A category of annual central contracts to struggling Sarfaraz Ahmed has come as a big surprise.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Yasir Shah and Babar Azam are the other lucky guys who are in category A in the new list comprising 19 players. Notable absentees are aging cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

Sarfaraz, who was caught yawning on a couple of occasions while keeping in the World Cup match against India, had a miserable tournament, managing only 143 runs in eight matches. That was not all; he was seen hiding behind lower order batsmen on most occasions.

Sarfaraz, who has led Pakistan in all formats, lost 10 Tests and won only four as captain.

In his last 10 Test innings, he has managed 200 runs with an average of around 20 runs per innings. In the last 26 Test innings, Sarfaraz has scored 655 runs at a poor average of around 25.

His 523 runs in 22 ODIs and 404 runs in 16 completed T20s do not justify his status as an A category contract holder.

Besides this poor record, his ratio of dropping catches behind the stumps — especially off spinners — is quite high. Sarfaraz’s fitness in recent times has also been a worrying point.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah is only effective in Tests as the experiment of playing him in One-Dayers has failed miserably. He has managed only 24 wickets in 25 ODIs at a poor average of over 47 runs. However, he has good credentials in Test cricket in which he has won many matches for Pakistan.

Babar Azam no doubt is a true success story in recent times and possibly the only player having a genuine claim to the A category contract.

A category players will be eligible to draw around Rs1.05 million as monthly stipend. B category will get around Rs850,000 while C category players will earn around Rs550,000 per month.

“The players’ contract amount has been increased by around 25 percent in comparison to what they were getting a year back,” a PCB official said.

In the current season, Pakistan’s men team will play six World Test Championship matches, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

The list of contracted players has been trimmed from 33 to 19. All those failing to get central contracts, however, will get domestic contracts and stipends.

While finalising the list of central contracts, which will run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, players’ performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they are likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season was taken into consideration.

PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “I want to congratulate all those who have been offered central contracts for the next season. We have significantly increased the financial value of the 2019-20 retainers across each category. This is over and above what had been agreed in the current agreement, which is due to run until 2021.

“The PCB has set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach high value to receiving a central contract. We are confident that these players will produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets.”

Central contracts: Category A: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah.

Category B: Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz.

Category C: Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.