Thousands protest in eastern DRC city over killings

BENI, DR Congo: Five thousand protesters blocked roads and burnt tires in an eastern DR Congo city on Thursday, police and local leaders said, to protest a spate of killings including at least six deaths in the past 24 hours.

Officers have begun to clear Beni city's main roads, urban police commander Colonel Safari Kazingufu said, after protesters set up barricades on the streets from 06:30am (0530 GMT).

"Really, it's not right, there are killings every day," said Kizito Bin Hangi, a local civil society official.

"Young people in Beni city decided to demonstrate. They threw stones on the avenues, burned tires in some neighbourhoods and called on the population to stop all work," he said. Police gave no figures for the demonstration but civil society leaders said some five thousand people protested.