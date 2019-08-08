New deputy chief of mission at Chinese Embassy takes charge

ISLAMABAD: A distinguished Chinese diplomat Ms Pang Chunxue took over here as Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy, succeeding Lijian Zhao.

It was her second tenure in Pakistan. Earlier she was here from 1998 to 2000. Before her posting to Pakistan, she served some other countries including Afghanistan and United Kingdom.

While addressing a reception held here to bid farewell to Lijian Zhao, she said it was her pride to serve Pakistan for the second time. Terming Pakistan, as her second home, Pang Chunxue said she was looking forward to make her humble contribution in further strengthening the decades’ old ever-green Sino-Pak friendship.

The reception was largely attended by the cross-sections of the people, who praised high the contribution of Lijang in strengthening the existing Sino-Pak friendship and giving boost to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Those who were prominent at the reception were Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

While praising Zhao, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said, he was one of the most active Chinese diplomats who during his four-year tenure worked hard to promote CFPC, as a success story, that enjoys unanimous support from the people of Pakistan.

Lijian Zhao on the occasion thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for extending him their all-out support in making his stay in Pakistan most fruitful and result-oriented.