Lebanon newspaper goes black to raise alarm over political crisis

BEIRUT: A prominent Lebanese daily Thursday appeared on newsstands with a black front page in the second such protest by a local paper in less than a year over the country's lingering political crisis.
"Lebanon," read the cover of The Daily Star, the country's only English-language newspaper.
On 10 blank pages inside, it listed a string of woes including "government deadlock", "pollution" "unemployment", "illegal weapons" and "public debt".
"Wake up before it's too late!" it concluded on its back page, with the issue´s single picture of a cedar, the country´s national emblem.
The newspaper´s Lebanon and online editor Joseph Haboush said the move sought to convey alarm to the ruling class.
"We wanted to deliver a warning to the politicians and officials that the situation has reached an alarming level," he said.
In October last year, the country´s oldest newspaper An-Nahar printed an entirely blank issue to protest a political deadlock over forming a cabinet.
The government was formed in January after an eight-month hiatus, but the cabinet has now not met for over a month since a shootout killed a minister's two bodyguards.
In a rare comment, the US embassy on Wednesday warned against any inflammation of tensions over the incident in Qabr el-Shamoun on June 30.
