Coordination vital to curb smuggling: Ijaz

ISLAMABAD: Effective coordination and technological upgrading is mandatory to curb smuggling, said Federal Minister for Interior, Ijaz Shah.

He said this while presiding the 3rd meeting called on anti-smuggling mechanism. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi was also present. Considering that border control mechanism needs to be strengthened, the committee decided upon strengthening Customs departments with updated technology and efficient system to ensure the proper scrutiny and control. “Effective coordination between the federal and provincial authorities will play key role in successful execution of anti-smuggling policies,” Ijaz Shah added. The committee will submit its recommendations to PM after Eid. New areas have also been identified where data sharing between law enforcement agencies will take place, and anti-smuggling operations will be conducted by incorporating modern equipment. The committee will submit its finalised recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan after Eid for further action and perusal. If successfully executed, the menace of smuggling will be almost completely eliminated from our country, the committee members hoped. The effective mechanism will strenghthen the economy and revenue generation and play a vital role in country’s growth.