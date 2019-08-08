Help AJK govt in campaign against genocide in IHK

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said the Modi government has made a suicide attack on the people of Kashmir by revoking the special status of the occupied region.

Addressing a press conference along with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Muzaffarabad Thursday, he asked Islamabad to provide resources to the AJK government so that it could effectively launch a worldwide diplomatic campaign against India’s genocide in the held region. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, JI AJK chapter head Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan, All Parties Kashmir Coordination Council convener Abdur Rasheed Turabi were also present at the presser. JI chief informed the AJK premier that the party had decided to launch a full-fledged countrywide movement on Kashmir issue. He said New Delhi’s nefarious designs to keep Kashmiri as its slaves will never succeed. He said he wanted to assure Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asia Andrabi and other Kashmiri leadership that Pakistani nation was standing with them in this moment of deep shock. He said sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit and region will get freedom from the clutches of Indian barbarism. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider thanked the JI leadership for their visit to the area. He said Siraj was the first political leader of Pakistan who came to Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The JI leader later addressed a Kashmir Yakjehti Convention which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, JI chief called for abolition of Simla Agreement following India’s decision to scrap the special status of the Held Kashmir. “Indian move to revoke Article 370 is clear violation of Simla Agreement. Now Pakistan should go forward and announce dissociation with 1972’s accord,” he said during a telephonic address to a women rally in Karachi. The JI Karachi chapter women wing organised the protest Thursday to express solidarity with people of IHK in front of the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum. Siraj congratulated the women participants for raising voice in favour of their Kashmiri mothers, daughters and sisters. He also asked them to get prepared for a long struggle as time had come to stand with the people of Kashmir.

Jamaat-e-Islami will organise a protest demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Islamabad today (Friday). JI chief Sirajul Haq will lead the protest aimed at showing solidarity with the people of the occupied Valley. JI spokesperson Qaisar Sharif appealed to the people for attending the rally.

In a statement issued from Mansoora Thursday, he said India had thrown the entire region into war by revoking the Article 370 dealing with the special autonomy of the region. He reminded the rulers not to pin their hopes on the Trump administration for the solution of Kashmir issue. He said America was the strategic partner of India and how it was possible that Washington goes against New Delhi. He said Modi’s government decision to revoke Article 370 was pre- planned and it took that step after getting full backing from the US.