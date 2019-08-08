Nurse shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified persons shot dead a female nurse at her private apartment near Ghalamandi, sources said on Thursday.The sources said that the nurse, wife of Dayaz Khan, was working in the Women and Children Hospital Bannu. She had taken an apartment on rent near Ghalamandi where she used to stay instead of going home at Baistkhel, the sources added. The sources said that after being informed by the hospital staff, the police went to her apartment and found her bullet-riddled body in the room.